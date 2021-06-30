Policeman gets five years RI for sexual assault of minor

The Additional District and Sessions Court for the trial of atrocities and sexual violence against women and children here on Wednesday sentenced a policeman to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl three years ago.

The accused was serving as grade assistant sub inspector at the time of the offence and the 17-year-old victim was his relative.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Soman K., found the accused guilty on multiple counts and sentenced him to multiple imprisonment terms though the accused needs to undergo it only concurrently.

The prosecution case was that the 48-year-old accused sexually assaulted the victim in the lift when she was on her way to attend IAS coaching classes on the morning of April 28, 2018. The victim lodged a petition two days later and the Central Police registered a case. The investigation team led by Inspector A. Ananthalal arrested the accused on May 21 and he was released on bail after 29 days. P. A. Bindu was the public prosecutor.

The accused, in his defence, claimed that the victim and his son were in an affair, which he didn't approve of. The victim had forced his son to join the same coaching academy. He claimed that though his son had backed out of the affair, the victim was unrelenting.

The accused said that he had turned up at the academy on the day of the incident to warn the girl, and in retaliation, a fake case was foisted on him.