Policeman found dead near camp

A policeman attached to the Kalamasserry Armed Reserve camp was found hanging at police quarters near the camp on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as P.K. Ayyappan, 52, of Perumbavoor. He was reportedly in quarantine.

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. He was found dead around 11.40 p.m. after his friends had come checking, as he could not be reached since morning.

The Kalamassery police have registered a case for unnatural death.

He was recently promoted and posted in Alappuzha. An internal departmental inquiry is under way.

