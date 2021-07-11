Kochi

Policeman found dead at home

The body of a civil police officer of Chottanikkara station was found hanging at his rented house in Chottanikkara on Sunday morning. Another policeman, attached to the Armed Reserve police camp in Kalamassery, was found dead at his quarters on Thursday.

Both are suspected to be cases of suicides. The Chottanikkara police said Chandradev, 47, who hailed from Pambakuda, did not leave any note. Financial distress could be a reason that led him to take his life. A case of unnatural death has been registered. Following post-mortem, his body was brought from the Government Medical College Hospital to the station for his colleagues to pay their last respects, before being taken to his hometown, police sources said.

People in distress and having suicidal tendencies may call 0484-2540530 or the toll-free number 1056.


