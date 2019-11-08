Policeman collapses, dies during football game

A civil police officer undergoing a physical training course at the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) First Battalion collapsed and died, reportedly owing to cardiac arrest, while playing football at Thripunithura here on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Aneesh V., 32, of Wayanad. The battalion members were engaged in a football game after a 30-minute-long physical exercise when the victim collapsed around 8.15 a.m.

He was rushed to the Thripunithura taluk hospital where he was administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before being referred to a private hospital. His death was confirmed around 9.45 a.m.

“He was a key player of the football team of KAP First Battalion and had no known medical history. It was a routine game regularly played by the members. His pulse was missing as soon as he collapsed,” said Anil Kumar, sub inspector, KAP First Battalion.

According to the Hill Palace police, he was originally attached to Kalamasserry Detachment Camp and was shifted to KAP First Battalion for a physical training course. The battalion members undergo physical training drills three days a week.

The police said that the victim was married only seven months ago. The police carried out an inquest and the post mortem was held at the Ernakulam Government Medical College.