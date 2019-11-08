Kochi

Policeman collapses, dies during football game

more-in

Death due to cardiac arrest

A civil police officer undergoing a physical training course at the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) First Battalion collapsed and died, reportedly owing to cardiac arrest, while playing football at Thripunithura here on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Aneesh V., 32, of Wayanad. The battalion members were engaged in a football game after a 30-minute-long physical exercise when the victim collapsed around 8.15 a.m.

He was rushed to the Thripunithura taluk hospital where he was administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before being referred to a private hospital. His death was confirmed around 9.45 a.m.

“He was a key player of the football team of KAP First Battalion and had no known medical history. It was a routine game regularly played by the members. His pulse was missing as soon as he collapsed,” said Anil Kumar, sub inspector, KAP First Battalion.

According to the Hill Palace police, he was originally attached to Kalamasserry Detachment Camp and was shifted to KAP First Battalion for a physical training course. The battalion members undergo physical training drills three days a week.

The police said that the victim was married only seven months ago. The police carried out an inquest and the post mortem was held at the Ernakulam Government Medical College.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2019 5:22:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/policeman-collapses-dies-during-football-game/article29914153.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY