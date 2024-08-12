Police warn public of fraud calls, ‘virtual arrest’

The Ernakulam Rural Police have warned that public should be vigilant about phone calls from unknown numbers, especially those starting with +92, as failing to do so could result in losing money from their bank accounts.

Such numbers are often generated using apps and may display images of people in police uniform as their profile picture. The caller might claim that an investigation is underway regarding a drug seizure or that one’s daughter has been arrested with drugs. They will then demand a large sum of money to prevent legal action or threaten a “virtual arrest”.

The caller might claim that a courier with drugs was seized or victim’s SIM card was being used for anti-national activities. They might also set up fake courtroom and documents to gain the victim’s trust and extract money. District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena (Ernakulam Rural) said that there was no legal provision for arrests via video call.

