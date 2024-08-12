GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police warn public of fraud calls, ‘virtual arrest’

Published - August 12, 2024 12:57 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural Police have warned that public should be vigilant about phone calls from unknown numbers, especially those starting with +92, as failing to do so could result in losing money from their bank accounts.

Such numbers are often generated using apps and may display images of people in police uniform as their profile picture. The caller might claim that an investigation is underway regarding a drug seizure or that one’s daughter has been arrested with drugs. They will then demand a large sum of money to prevent legal action or threaten a “virtual arrest”.

The caller might claim that a courier with drugs was seized or victim’s SIM card was being used for anti-national activities. They might also set up fake courtroom and documents to gain the victim’s trust and extract money. District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena (Ernakulam Rural) said that there was no legal provision for arrests via video call.

Related Topics

Kochi / fraud / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.