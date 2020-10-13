Police warn job aspirants against falling prey to online fraud

21 cases reported in Ernakulam Rural so far this year

A young IT professional lured by the prospects of making a lucrative career in the United States has ended up losing over ₹11 lakh after being ensnared in an online job fraud.

It started with the youngster striking a friendship over Facebook with someone claiming to be a U.S. woman military officer posted in Iraq. As days went by, the imposter dangled the carrot of setting up an IT business in the U.S. along with requests for financial help for her sick son’s impending surgery.

The victim fell for it and transferred ₹11.50 lakh in over 20-odd transactions to around 14 different bank branches across the country. Doubts over why a U.S. citizen stationed in Iraq wanted deposits in Indian banks were swept aside by the reasoning that such transfers would raise suspicions in the U.S. and that her friends here would help her.

This was among the 21 online job fraud cases reported in Ernakulam Rural so far this year. District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik has warned job aspirants from falling for such online job frauds. The numbers, though, could be misleading since many victims either choose not to report cases or camouflage job frauds as online cheating, said sources.

Data entry has emerged as the preferred job fraud whereby targets are required to submit work for predetermined rates. Their identity documents and even signatures are collected as part of the deal. “Once the works are submitted, they are rejected on one pretext or the other and are then threatened with legal repercussions, using job agreements fabricated using victims’ signatures unless damages are paid. Scared, many of them pay and the incidents go unreported,” said sources.

Fabricating portals of foreign healthcare institutions with vacancies is another common ploy. The portals feature original contact numbers to convince potential victims likely to verify vacancies but the payments made go to accounts of fraudsters. A similar ploy of fabricated portals is used for visa frauds and vacancies published in genuine job portals. This remains the preferred route for cheating, using original vacancies in automobile companies.