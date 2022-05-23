Police trying to track down Vijay Babu

He is suspected to be in Georgia

He is suspected to be in Georgia

The Kochi City police probing the alleged rape case against Vijay Babu are in touch with the Embassy in Armenia to track down the actor-producer who is suspected to be hiding in Georgia.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City), said the police were in touch with the authorities in Georgia through the Indian Embassy in Armenia as India has no embassy in Georgia. “The embassy is making efforts to trace him, and once that happens, we will take the next course of action,” he added.

Mr. Nagaraju said steps were being taken to get the Interpol to issue a Red Corner notice against the accused. The police had warned of such a move if Vijay Babu did not surrender by May 24.

He remains booked in two cases — one for allegedly raping an upcoming actor and the other for revealing her identity in a social media outburst after she lodged a complaint against him.

The Ernakulam South police registered a case for rape on April 22 soon after which Vijay Babu fled from the country to Dubai via Bengaluru. The other case was registered five days later. Even as the police were trying to trace him down with the help of the UAE police, he reportedly moved to Georgia.