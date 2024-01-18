Police trying to protect Cusat Registrar, former principal tells HC

January 18, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Dipak Kumar Sahoo, former principal of the School of Engineering (SoE), Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the action taken report of the police on the stampede on the varsity campus was intended to protect and salvage the Registrar and higher authorities of the varsity and make him a scapegoat.

In an additional affidavit, he said the Registrar was the exclusive custodian who should have informed the police about campus events and ensured adequate security measures. He said as principal of the SoE he had limited powers to deploy security personnel or call the police. Therefore, he had requested the Registrar to provide adequate police security to manage the crowd through a letter. If the police had examined the letter during preliminary investigation, the Registrar’s negligence would have been proved beyond doubt. The “deliberate failure” of the police to do so led to the liability of the stampede being unfairly fixed on him and other members of the organising committee, he said.

The stampede at the gate of the auditorium was the result of a sudden push by the crowd and various other contributing factors, including defects in the construction of the auditorium. The gathering at the gate involved only around 200 persons, as could be verified by CCTV footage. The investigating officer, however, inflated the number to blame the organisers who had taken all possible measures to ensure the safety of the students, the affidavit said.

The affidavit was filed in response to an action taken report of the police submitted in a case filed by the Kerala Students’ Union president seeking a judicial inquiry into the stampede.