Police told to be vigilant while dealing with domestic violence cases

42 complaints settled at Women’s Commission adalat

The police should be more vigilant in dealing with cases related to domestic violence, according to Shiji Sivaji, member of the Kerala State Women’s Commission.

The police have to act tough in such cases as women often fail to get the safety cover under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, she said at the adalat organised by the commission here.

The commission member pointed out that there have been several complaints against police personnel and officials for behaving rudely with complainants. “However, we are not able to find a permanent legal solution owing to the non-participation of petitioners in the adalats held by the commission,” she said in a release.

Forty-two of the 107 complaints taken up at the adalat were settled on Tuesday.