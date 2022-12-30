Police to throw security blanket over West Kochi to prevent New Year revelry from going out of control

December 30, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOCHI

Anticipating huge crowds, especially to West Kochi, during the New Year revelry, coming as it does after two pandemic-hit years when celebrations were near non-existent, the Kochi City police have put in place an elaborate security protocol for Saturday and Sunday.

Over 1,000 police personnel led by four assistant commissioners, 10 inspectors, 100 sub inspectors and assistant sub inspectors, and 700 civil police personnel will be deployed across major points in West Kochi. The security arrangements to be supervised by the District Police Chief (Kochi City) and Deputy Commissioner will prioritise the security of people attending the celebrations, and avoiding traffic hiccups and overcrowding.

Almost everyone visiting West Kochi will be covered by CCTV cameras. Over 200 surveillance cameras have been deployed for identifying troublemakers on the beach and at other points where people are likely to gather in large numbers. Drones will also be deployed for surveillance.

Two watchtowers manned by police officers have been erected for monitoring people gathering at the Parade Ground. About 25 police personnel have been assigned for watching the CCTV feeds and for duty at watchtowers. Arrangements have been made for rounding up criminal elements based on alerts relayed by them through wireless sets.

Separate space has been assigned for foreigners participating in New Year programmes at Parade Ground. Special bus services have been arranged for revelers to return from the beach after the midnight celebrations. Over 100 police officers, including women, have been deployed in plainclothes for ensuring the safety of women.

The special duty of police in West Kochi will start on Saturday at 2 p.m. Barricades will be set up for special vehicle checking at Kannangattu Bridge, Swift Junction, Edakochi Bridge, Ezhupunna Bridge, Gundaparambu, BOT Bridge, Thoppumpady Old Bridge, Pappangamukku, Maanthra Junction, Post Office Junction, Parippu Junction, South Moolamkkuzhy, Jubilee Junction, Fort Kochi Veli, and West Junction.

Except for residents of West Kochi, two-wheelers, line bus passengers, and emergency services, no one will be allowed entry to West Kochi from 2 p.m on Saturday. No vehicle from outside West Kochi will be allowed towards Fort Kochi.

Special drive will be held at police pickets to identify those driving under the influence of alcohol. Steps will be taken to suspend the driving licence of those found guilty of drunk driving. Special surveillance has been arranged to locate and nab criminal elements.

Parking remains completely banned along the roadside in Fort Kochi on Saturday and Sunday. Parking arrangements have been made at various places, including Veli Ground, Bishop House parking area, Santa Cruz school ground, St. Paul’s School ground, and Delta School ground. Police will deploy three recovery vehicles for removing illegally parked vehicles.

Alerts have been issued to local residents to remove their vehicles parked on the roadside to the Edward Memorial School ground. The Veli East-Jubilee Road Junction from Fort Kochi via Dronacharya till Mattancherry Gautham Hospital will be dedicated to emergency services alone and hence will be out of bounds for other vehicles from Saturday at 2 p.m. till Sunday at 1 p.m.

Only passengers will be allowed on ro-ro services to Fort Kochi from Vypeen from Saturday at 2 p.m. Passengers will not be allowed on ro-ro service after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

A special police control room will be opened for coordinating the police deployment in Fort Kochi and monitoring CCTV cameras. The Navy and the Coast Guard will organise boat patrolling and and rescue teams will be deployed on roads for meeting any potential emergencies.

Out bound movement from Fort Kochi will be mostly routed through Kunnumpuram-Pullupalam bridge, Chirattapalam-Karipalam, Amaravathy-Palace Road, and Pallthuraman-Maanthra bridge. Depending on the rush, CBSC Road and Jubilee-Nasreth Road will also be opened up.

Jhankar service has been arranged in the event of any emergencies. Ro-ro service to Vypeen will operate till 3 a.m. Services of fire, ambulance, and medial teams will also be ensured.