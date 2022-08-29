Police to seek custody of murder accused in Kochi

Accused produced in court and remanded in judicial custody

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 29, 2022 19:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kochi City police probing the murder of a youngster at Nettoor are set to seek the custody of the accused.

Suresh Ayyappan, 32, of Palakkad was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

The body was handed over to relatives after conducting an autopsy. The weapon used for the alleged murder, a spanner, was recovered from near the crime scene on Sunday itself. The accused will be sought in custody for further investigation and reconstructing the sequence of events, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused had allegedly brutally beaten the victim to death suspecting an affair between his wife and the victim. The accused reportedly confronted the man at a hotel and then chased him down when he attempted to flee before allegedly beating him till he fell unconscious. Though he was rushed to hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have collected CCTV footage that captured the alleged assault. Besides, detailed statements of the accused and his wife had also been recorded.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police said the victim and the wife of the accused had known each other. The accused had allegedly confessed to the police that he committed the act enraged by the alleged extramarital affair between his wife and the victim. However, the woman had denied her husband’s statement and claimed that the victim had met her to return the money that he had borrowed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime, law and justice

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app