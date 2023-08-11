ADVERTISEMENT

Police to seek custody of accused in woman’s murder

August 11, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KOCHI

Police likely to examine CCTV footage from the apartment where the accused served as a caretaker

The Hindu Bureau

The Town North police probing the alleged murder of a woman in an apartment, which served as a popular franchise hotel, at Pottakkuzhi near Kaloor, is set to move a custody plea for the accused on Monday.

Naushid, 31, of Balussery in Kozhikode, was nabbed by the police from the room where he had allegedly committed the crime by inflicting repeated stabs on the woman’s neck and throat on Wednesday night. His arrest was recorded, and he was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

The police are also likely to examine the CCTV footage from the apartment where the accused served as a caretaker, on Saturday. The victim, a native of Changanassery, was working as a lab assistant.

“The accused had another case for attempt to murder in Aluva in 2021. In general, he had criminal antecedents and was also into drugs and alcohol,” police sources said.

Naushid claims to have summoned the victim to the room only on Wednesday afternoon though the police are still verifying it. He had allegedly put the victim on a ‘trial’ of sorts, a clip of which had been reportedly found by the police from his mobile phone before allegedly attacking her.

“Naushid was superstitious about the victim doing rituals against him and spreading canards about his sexual prowess. He also accused her of painting his family in bad light and torturing him,” sources said.

The two had met on social media and had known each other for over three years.

