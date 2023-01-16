Police to seek custody of accused in Edavanakkad murder

January 16, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Njarackal police are set to seek custody of the man accused of murdering his wife one-and-a-half years ago.

Sajeev, 48, of Edavanakkad, was arrested last week on charge of murdering and burying the body of his wife in the compound of his house in 2021.

The police have filed a custody plea citing further interrogation and evidence collection.

Attack on fitness centre

A man was arrested by the Thrikkakara police on charge of barging into a fitness centre and creating a ruckus.

The arrested was identified as Ashik Nazzer, 25, of Kalamassery. The incident took place on December 23 when the accused, along with others, allegedly attacked the fitness centre over a financial dispute. The police said that efforts were on to arrest the remaining accused as well.

Bus driver held

A bus driver was arrested for allegedly causing an accident in which a Navy official was killed in Fort Kochi on Sunday night. The arrested was identified as Jibin Sebastian, 23, of Aluva. The speeding bus had allegedly rammed into the victim’s motorcycle at Mullavalappu in Fort Kochi.

