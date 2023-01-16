ADVERTISEMENT

Police to seek custody of accused in Edavanakkad murder

January 16, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Njarackal police are set to seek custody of the man accused of murdering his wife one-and-a-half years ago.

Sajeev, 48, of Edavanakkad, was arrested last week on charge of murdering and burying the body of his wife in the compound of his house in 2021.

The police have filed a custody plea citing further interrogation and evidence collection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Attack on fitness centre

A man was arrested by the Thrikkakara police on charge of barging into a fitness centre and creating a ruckus.

The arrested was identified as Ashik Nazzer, 25, of Kalamassery. The incident took place on December 23 when the accused, along with others, allegedly attacked the fitness centre over a financial dispute. The police said that efforts were on to arrest the remaining accused as well. 

Bus driver held

A bus driver was arrested for allegedly causing an accident in which a Navy official was killed in Fort Kochi on Sunday night. The arrested was identified as Jibin Sebastian, 23, of Aluva. The speeding bus had allegedly rammed into the victim’s motorcycle at Mullavalappu in Fort Kochi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US