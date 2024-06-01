GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police to probe mass fish kill in Periyar, Kundannoor lake

Updated - June 01, 2024 07:27 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cases have been registered under Section 277 (intentionally polluting water resources) of the Indian Penal Code in the mass fish kill reported on the Edayar stretch of the Periyar and in Kundannoor lake last week.

The authorities of Eloor and Maradu municipalities had filed a complaint before the police seeking action against those responsible for the incidents. Dead fish was found floating near Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge and in areas including Vettukadavu, Eloor ferry, Cheranalloor, Varapuzha, Kadamakudy and Kothad on May 20 and 21.

Anthony Asanparambil, chairman of Maradu municipality, said that the Maradu police had registered a case under Sections 277 and 427 (whoever with intent to cause, or knowing that he is likely to cause, wrongful loss or damage to the public or to any person, causing the destruction of any property).

The police have also slapped Section 120 E of the Kerala Police Act (penalty for causing nuisance and violation of public order). They have also sought details of the incident from the civic body.

The fish kill was reported on May 25 in Kundannoor lake. A preliminary assessment by experts at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies had showed higher levels of ammonia in the water samples.

A.D. Sujil, chairman of Eloor municipality, said that the civic body had filed a complaint before the Station House Officer, Eloor, on May 24 seeking action under relevant sections of the IPC against those responsible for the mass fish kill. In the complaint filed by the secretary of the civic body, it was stated that industrial units in the municipality limits and nearby local bodies may have discharged untreated wastewater into the waterbody in violation of norms prescribed by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board. The police have filed a first information report based on the complaint and sought details of the incidents from the authorities of the municipality and the board.

