Police to go firm on helmet rules

Taking serious note of fatalities among pillion riders on motorcycles, the Ernakulam Rural police are all set to intensify enforcement of helmets for pillion riders. Similarly, seat belts will be made mandatory for rear seat passengers in four-wheelers.

The Ernakulam Rural police district witnessed 3,202 accidents involving two-wheelers in the one-year period between June 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019. While the accidents proved fatal for 162 riders, 42 pillion riders also got killed.

Of the 2,048 grievously injured, riders accounted for 1,738, while there were 310 pillion riders as well. This was in addition to the 568 riders and 241 pillion riders who suffered minor injuries.

Driven by these statistics, a special drive comprising awareness campaigns and enforcement measures will be kick-started within the Ernakulam rural police limits shortly, a release issued here said. An alarmingly large number of accident victims who end up with serious head injuries is also a matter of concern, it added.

The move comes in the wake of a directive issued by the Transport Department earlier this month making helmets and seat belts mandatory for pillion riders in two-wheelers and rear seat passengers in four-wheelers. In a letter to the State Transport Commissioner and the State Police Chief, K.R. Jyothilal, Principal Secretary, Transport, had asked to ensure this in compliance with the Supreme Court directive.

Enforcement agencies have been largely focusing on educating motorists on the need for helmets and seat belts since the order was issued. With the Ernakulam rural police about to switch to enforcement mode, their city counterparts and other enforcement agencies are also likely to follow suit shortly.