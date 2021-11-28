Police to blame for law student’s death: Satheesan

KOCHI

28 November 2021 00:06 IST

The denial of justice by the police, who were supposed to dispense it and their use of foul language against the law student Mofia Parveen and her father left her hopeless, leading her to commit suicide, said Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan, here on Saturday.

He was talking to reporters after visiting the victim’s house at Edayapuram in Aluva on Saturday.

The Congress’ relentless protests were not for the suspension of an inspector alone but to ensure that no girl would have to go through a similar ordeal. Mr. Satheesan alleged that though the inspector was said to have been removed from the charge of the station immediately after the incident, he had turned up the very next day as if nothing had happened. It was then that Anwar Sadat, MLA, launched the protest.

