Police tighten the noose on lockdown violators in Ernakulam

KOCHI

17 May 2021 21:03 IST

Drones deployed in Aluva and suburbs

A total of 138 cases were registered within Kochi City police limits on Monday in connection with triple lockdown violations, under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance. Cases were registered against 144 people on charge of not wearing a face mask.

A total of 50 vehicles were seized and 150 petty cases registered for not adhering to physical distancing norms. The city has been divided into multiple zones as part of surveillance measures. Ambulances and vehicles attending emergency situations are being routed through dedicated lanes.

In rural areas

Only essential services are being permitted in Ernakulam Rural police district as well. A team led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthick deployed drones to check rule violations in Aluva and its suburbs.

A total of 145 cases were registered for lockdown violations and 60 people were arrested. Sixty-five vehicles were seized, 450 people were penalised for not wearing a mask and 345 people were challaned for not adhering to physical distancing norms.

Altogether 2,000 police personnel have been posted to enforce lockdown norms. Every vehicle is stopped at junctions and other points for inspection. Stern measures are being taken against rule violators. Containment zones have been fully barricaded. No one is being sent out of or permitted to enter these zones.