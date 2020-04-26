Police tighten stepsto enforce lockdown

Noticing an increase in the violation of lockdown norms, the police have started stringent measures, including blocking of rural roads connected to Covid hotspots and district boarders.

More than 15 roads in the Kozhikode rural area have been blocked to prevent the easy entry and exit of vehicles through already declared hotspots. In such areas, the entry and exit of emergency vehicles will be controlled through a single path.

Arrangements are also in place to deploy bike patrol squads to book those who defy the district-level directives on social distancing and quarantine rules. Apart from Shadow police teams, the service of health workers will be sought to tighten the surveillance.

No shops will be allowed to function in the hotspots in Azhiyoor panchayat. Eessential commodities for the residents will be delivered at their doorstep through telephone booking service. More rural roads connected to this panchayat closer to Kannur district are likely to be blocked for surveillance.

Following reports that some migrant labourers have been using the railway tracks to secretly reach various locations, the police patrol will cover suspicious areas 24x7. Checking squads have made it clear that attempts to cross the district and State boarders without permission will be treated as offence.

A decision has also been taken to instantly move suspicious travellers to the quarantine facilities managed by the Health Department. Those found roaming in hotspots too will be taken to the nearest quarantine ward. Health Department squads have been deployed to keep an eye on wanderers.

An official attached to the Vadakara police station said attempts to facilitate illegal travel of people on goods carriers and ambulances had come down with the stringent action taken by the highway checking squads. Similar efforts would be made to identify those who misuse the emergency passes for travel during the lockdown period, he said.

For the flawless enforcement of rules, police stations located near various hotspots had been given drone cameras for surprise inspections. Police officials said the legal actions taken so far using the drone camera visuals had largely helped them to stop the unlawful gatherings, outdoor activities and even illicit liquor brewing.