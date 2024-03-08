Police throw a security blanket over Aluva town ahead of Sivaratri

March 08, 2024 02:31 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police have thrown a security blanket over Aluva town in view of Sivaratri to be observed on Friday.

Over 1,200 cops have been deployed in and around the town, especially around the sand ghat, Balithara, control room, areas near the Siva Temple, watch tower, river ghat, parking area, entertainment zone, and foot bridge.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena inspected the security arrangements on Thursday. Police personnel in plainclothes have also been deployed for round-the-clock surveillance. He held meetings with officers in charge and gave instructions on immediate steps to be taken. Mr. Saxena was accompanied by DySPs A. Prasad and V.S. Navas.

The police control room will function round-the-clock.

