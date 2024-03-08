ADVERTISEMENT

Police throw a security blanket over Aluva town ahead of Sivaratri

March 08, 2024 02:31 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - KOCHI

Over 1,200 cops have been deployed in and around the town, especially around the sand ghat, Balithara, control room, areas near the Siva Temple, watch tower, river ghat, parking area, entertainment zone, and foot bridge.

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police have thrown a security blanket over Aluva town in view of Sivaratri to be observed on Friday.

Over 1,200 cops have been deployed in and around the town, especially around the sand ghat, Balithara, control room, areas near the Siva Temple, watch tower, river ghat, parking area, entertainment zone, and foot bridge.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena inspected the security arrangements on Thursday. Police personnel in plainclothes have also been deployed for round-the-clock surveillance. He held meetings with officers in charge and gave instructions on immediate steps to be taken. Mr. Saxena was accompanied by DySPs A. Prasad and V.S. Navas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police control room will function round-the-clock.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US