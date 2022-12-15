Police, TDB should regulate Sabarimala darsan through virtual queues: HC

December 15, 2022 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday observed that it was for the police and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to take necessary steps to ensure that darshan by the devotees at Sabarimala is regulated either through Virtual-Q booking or spot booking, to the maximum extent possible.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar observed that at Nilakkal itself pilgrims shall be informed that darshan at Sabarimala Sannidhanam is regulated either through online booking in the Virtual-Q platform or through spot booking facility available at Nilakkal or at Edathavalams.

Counsel for the TDB submitted that the board has proposed a special queue for aged persons, persons with disability and minor children.

The court added that it was for the police under the Chief Police Co-ordinator, Sabarimala, to evolve an appropriate scheme for crowd management from Pamba to Sannidhanam, in consultation with the Pathanamthitta District Collector and also the Special Commissioner, Sabarimala

The court observed that verification of VirtualQ tickets and other related matters are the responsibilities of the Kerala Police, as part of crowd management. For effective crowd management during festival seasons and also monthly poojas the Kerala Police should have access to the database in the Virtual-Q system. When specific threat inputs are received in respect of the Sabarimala temple, the Kerala Police will have to take preventive action after screening and verifying the database.

Counsel for the TDB submitted that TCS Ltd. had been instructed to limit the number of online bookings to 90,000 per day, taking note of total 19 hours of darshan time.