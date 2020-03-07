Police take statements from CMDRF staff

KOCHI

07 March 2020 01:47 IST

Alleged misappropriation of relief funds

The C-Branch of the city police has started summoning and collecting statements from staff posted at the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) section at the district collectorate at different points since 2018, in connection with the probe into the alleged misappropriation and diversion of relief funds in excess of ₹10 lakh in the aftermath of the floods two years ago.

Many of the staffers are now working at different places in the district. On the number of staffers employed in the CMDRF section, sources in the district administration said it varied from time to time though it was believed that not more than 10 were deployed at any point.

Whether anyone other than Vishnu Prasad, the key accused who served as a clerk in the section and since been arrested, had access to the user id and password of the official system was also being looked into.

Meanwhile, the district administration is going ahead with its internal audit to find out if more frauds had been committed.

Since it took over the case registered by the Thrikkakara police on a petition filed by the Additional District Magistrate, the C-Branch has arrested four while arraigning at least two more as accused. The investigation team on Thursday arrested one more person, taking the total number of arrested in the case to four.

Apart from Prasad, Nithin and wife Shintu and B. Mahesh have been arrested on charges, including criminal conspiracy, while another accused, Anwar M.M., is absconding.