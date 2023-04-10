ADVERTISEMENT

Police suspect attempt to sexual assault led to death of elderly woman

April 10, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

The Central police suspect that the death of an 88-year-old woman in the city last week happened while resisting an attempted sexual assault by her relative.

The police have filed an application seeking the custody of a 45-year-old man who is accused of suffocating his aunt to death. He used to live with his mother and the victim, his father’s sister.

The police had reportedly found evidence of attempted sexual assault and claimed that the man had admitted to it during preliminary interrogation. They are recording statements of relatives and neighbours of the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman was declared brought dead at the hospital where she was taken with injuries on her face. The facial injuries had triggered suspicion of the possibility of the woman being smothered. This was confirmed in the autopsy as well.

The accused was among those who took the woman to the hospital along with other relatives in the early hours of Friday. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US