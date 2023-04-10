Police suspect attempt to sexual assault led to death of elderly woman

April 10, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - Kochi

The Central police suspect that the death of an 88-year-old woman in the city last week happened while resisting an attempted sexual assault by her relative.

The police have filed an application seeking the custody of a 45-year-old man who is accused of suffocating his aunt to death. He used to live with his mother and the victim, his father’s sister.

The police had reportedly found evidence of attempted sexual assault and claimed that the man had admitted to it during preliminary interrogation. They are recording statements of relatives and neighbours of the accused.

The woman was declared brought dead at the hospital where she was taken with injuries on her face. The facial injuries had triggered suspicion of the possibility of the woman being smothered. This was confirmed in the autopsy as well.

The accused was among those who took the woman to the hospital along with other relatives in the early hours of Friday. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.