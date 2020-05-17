Kochi

Police stop migrants leaving in lorry for U.P.

They were sent to Tirur for quarantine

A group of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh were taken into custody by the police when they attempted to return home in a truck at Kuttippuram on Sunday.

District Police Chief U. Abdul Kareem said 35 migrant workers had been packed into the truck. He said they were leaving for Uttar Pradesh on their own, and there was no question of trafficking.

The migrants boarded the large truck from under the Kuttippuram Bridge. Five of them were labourers of a restaurant at Kuttippuram. Several others were staying at Kuttippuram and neighbouring places.

Police took them to Tirur and sent them for quarantine.

