Police step up security in Kochi ahead of New Year bash

KOCHI

28 December 2021 01:25 IST

Patrol parties deployed at all major junctions

The City police have beefed up security ahead of New Year celebrations. Patrol parties have been deployed at all important junctions.

Patrol has been further strengthened by deploying 23 control room vehicles, 23 station mobile units, eight foot patrol parties, and traffic police.

Overspeeding, illegal parking, and other traffic violations will be strictly dealt with. Both uniformed and plainclothes police personnel have been deployed near malls and busy junctions. Violations of the COVID-19 protocol will be strictly dealt with.

Surveillance has been strengthened to monitor movement of inter-State robbers taking advantage of the festive occasion and to check robberies on public transport. Sale and distribution of banned contraband will be strongly dealt with.

“We have deployed woman police and pink police for the safety of women and children. Women in distress can either contact the police through the Nirbhaya app or emergency number - 112,” said Aishwarya Dongre, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kochi City.

Checking officers have been deployed at the sub-divisional level under an Assistant Commissioner. Information about drug peddling could be passed to the police through the Yodhav app.