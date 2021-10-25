Police step up night vigil

KOCHI

25 October 2021 22:42 IST

Stern action against overspeeding, traffic violations

The city police have intensified night patrolling and enhanced the number of patrolling parties deployed across all major junctions.

Staring Monday night, the police have deployed 23 control room vehicles and 23 station mobile and Romeo patrolling parties for night patrolling.

Deputy Police Commissioner (Law & Order) Aishwarya Dongre said that women in distress may either approach the police through the Nirbhaya mobile app or the helpline number 112.

Stern action would be taken against overspeeding, illegal parking, and traffic violations in general. Police presence has been beefed up across major junctions. Police checking officers have been deployed based on sub divisions with an Assistant Commissioner entrusted with overseeing the operations.