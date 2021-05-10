Police step up lockdown enforcement

Cases against 97 persons for entering city in violation of COVID protocol

As the State-wide lockdown entered the third day on Monday, the Kochi City police intensified checks and restrictions, registering 97 cases who entered the city limits in violation of the COVID-19 protocol.

This was in addition to 237 persons booked for not wearing masks and 275 for not maintaining physical distancing. Sixty-two vehicles were also seized from across various police station limits.

Cases are being registered invoking the Disaster Management Act, Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Those speeding along the largely deserted roads are also being booked with the help of CCTV footage. As a deterrent, the police have made it clear that police clearance certificate will not be issued for passport verification to those booked for violations.

C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City) said people should use the e-pass only for inevitable emergency trips. Applications should clearly cite the purpose for which passes are being sought, failing which they would be rejected.

The police have also intensified inspections at migrant workers’ camps. Apart from creating awareness, they are also ensuring supply of essential commodities at the camps.

Meanwhile, the rural police registered 221 cases for various violations, arrested 76, seized 127 vehicles, and booked 1,201 persons for not wearing masks and 1,438 for not maintaining physical distancing. Besides, four were booked for quarantine violations.