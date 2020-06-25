Police station temporarily shut over Covid-19 fear in Kochi

Staff Reporter

25 June 2020 13:19 IST

The move comes after two persons arrested by Perumbavur police were infected by the virus

The Perumbavur police station along the eastern suburbs of Kochi was temporarily shut to the public after it emerged that a person arrested on Wednesday evening had come into contact with a COVID-19 patient more than a month ago.

The result of his swab test is expected this evening based on which a decision will be taken on whether to open the station or not.

Police had arrested two persons with criminal antecedents on preventive grounds from a lodge within Perumbavur limits on Wedneaday evening. They were then taken for the mandatory medical examination.

"One of them told the doctor that he had come into contact with a lorry driver who had tested positive in Mananthavady in Wayanad around 45 days back. Following this, the doctor advised their quarantine," said a police officer attached to the Perumbavur station.

They were taken to the lodge from where they were arrested and remain quarantined there under police security since Wednesday evening.

The police station and the jeep in which they were taken for medical examination have already been disinfected. The shift at the station has not yet changed in the wake of the development and the same batch of police personnel continue te be on duty in a state of self quarantine.