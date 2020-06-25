Police station shut over COVID-19 fear

The Perumbavoor police station has been temporarily shut to the public following suspicions that a person arrested on Wednesday evening had come into contact with a COVID-19 patient over a month ago.

The development also stalled the duty shift at the station as the same batch of personnel who were on duty at the time of the arrest continues to be on self-imposed quarantine at the station that has already exceeded 24 hours.

The police personnel continued to be on tenterhooks as the swab test results expected by Thursday evening got delayed and are now expected only on Friday. Along with the swab of the person suspected to have got in contact with the patient, that of another person who was arrested along with him was also given for the test.

“It so happened that the collection of swab of one person was not in order and was hence rejected. Now, a fresh sample will have to be given and both the results are now expected by only Friday,” said an officer attached to the Perumbavoor station.

The police had arrested two persons with criminal antecedents on preventive grounds from a lodge in Perumbavoor on Wednesday evening following which they were taken for the mandatory medical examination.

“One of them told the doctor that he had come into contact with a lorry driver who had tested positive in Mananthavady in Wayanad around 45 days ago. Following this, the doctor advised their quarantine,” said the officer.

They were taken to the lodge from where they were arrested and remain quarantined there under police security since Wednesday evening.

The police station and the jeep in which they were taken for medical examination were disinfected as soon the news was out.