Police should understand constitutional obligations: Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court on Monday observed that some police officers still did not appear to understand their constitutional obligations while dealing with the citizenry.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation when a writ petition by Shyni Santhosh and her husband Santhosh Kumar alleging harassment by the Kochi City police, including Thevara Station House Officer, came up for hearing.

According to the petition, when the petitioners visited Thevara police station for filing a complaint, they were threatened and abusive language was hurled at them. In a report filed before the court, the police said action was being taken against the erring police officer. The police had no right to use threatening and objectionable language and summon the petitioners to the police station in the guise of inquiry into another complaint preferred by Mr. Kumar before the Union Public Service Commission against retired Superintendent of PoliceN. Abdul Rasheed, whose name was considered for conferring IPS, stated the petition.