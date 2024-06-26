Police should act like a professional force, HC tells SPC

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday observed that the police should stop behaving like a colonial force and behave like a modern professional force.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that police stations cannot be places where people are afraid of entering. It should function like any other government office and citizens should be in a position to enter the station thinking that the people inside it would protect them.

The court made the observations while hearing a contempt of court petition filed against Raneesh V.R, former sub-inspector of Alathur police station in Palakkad for using abusive language against a lawyer who approached the former SI on behalf of his client.

The court asked State Police Chief (SPC) Shaikh Darvesh Sahib, who was present online to direct police officers not to behave provocatively towards people. It was not a fundamental attribute of a police officer.

A police officer cannot justify his/her bad behaviour saying that he was forced to act under provocative situation. It mars the confidence of the people in the entire system. If a police officer says that he had behaved thus because he was provoked by somebody, he/she could not continue as a police officer. They must follow what the soldiers do in such stressful situations. The police were expected to behave in a civilised manner, the court orally observed.

Impressing upon the State Police Chief to make the police act like a modern force, the court observed that there should be transparency in the functioning of the police force. Every system, including the judiciary was opening up, it said.

The court asked the SPC to issue instructions to police personnel not to stop the people from taking photographs or videos of the police stations or police or their actions. The court also asked the SPC not to shy away from taking action whenever he found any aberration on the part of the police.

The SPC submitted that police personnel were being given training in skills such as how to deal with different categories of people and he was working on improving the system., he said.

