Police seize ganja plants from old building at Mattancherry

September 25, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Mattancherry police on Sunday seized three ganja plants found being groomed on the second floor of an old building at Bank Junction at Mattancherry.

The police received a tip-off following which the building was inspected. The plants were found on the abandoned floor, which had previously served as a bank, while the ground floor is being used as a furniture godown.

“The plants were being grown on soil deposited in a corner. Going by their growth and condition, they were being regularly tended. There is access to the flight of stairs during day time when the godown is functional, and whoever was behind it, made use of that,” said Mattancherry police sources.

All the three plants were fairly grown with one being 1.24-metres tall and the other two being 70-cm long. They were handed over to the court.

The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Section 20 (a) (cultivates any cannabis plant). A probe has been launched for finding the person behind the plants.

In May last year, Excise sleuths, on a tip-off, had detected a ganja plant in the garden being groomed on the Kochi metro median at Palarivattom. The plant, which was 130-cm long was found between metro pillars 516 and 517 near the Palarivattom traffic signal. It was not easy to pick it out since the ganja sapling was planted among jasmine plants.

The authorities of a private hospital who were maintaining the garden on the stretch were left stumped following the detection and were completely clueless about how they ended up grooming the ganja plant.

Law enforcement agencies have often come across ganja cultivation on the rooftops of individual houses. The Excise had seized 102 ganja plants in the first eight months of this year alone.

