Police seize actor’s phone over alleged derogatory social media post

July 22, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Town North police on Saturday seized actor Vinayakan’s mobile phone, which he used for making the allegedly derogatory social media post against departed former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy for which he was booked on Thursday.

The phone will be given for forensic examination immediately. The actor had deleted the said Facebook post after it had gone viral bringing in its wake all-round criticism. But the damage was done by then as the link of the post got circulated on social media even after he deleted it.

The police also served the actor with a notice under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Such a notice is issued where the arrest of the person is not required but against “whom a reasonable complaint has been made or credible information has been received, or a reasonable suspicion exists that he has committed a cognizable offence” to appear before the investigation officer at such other place as may be specified in the notice. As long as the person concerned complies with the notice he would not be arrested unless the investigation officer thinks otherwise. He would also be arrested if he fails to comply with the terms of the notice.

With the formalities almost completed, the police are now focussing on filing the chargesheet. While Vinayakan also made a verbal complaint about unidentified persons damaging his apartment’s window, he choose not to lodge a formal complaint.

Vinayakan stands booked under IPC Sections 153 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 297 (disturbing funeral with intention to wound the feeling) and Section 120 (o) (causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance) of the Kerala Police Act.

In the now deleted video, a sarcastic sounding Vinayakan could be heard asking who was Oommen Chandy, while stating that he could not accept the late leader as a good human being as being painted by the media while invoking the late Congress leader K. Karunakaran in the process. He also asked the media to stop coverage on the late leader.