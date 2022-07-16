Police seize 2,345 litres of spirit, 954 litres of liquor from Angamaly

The Angamaly police on Saturday seized 2,345 litres of spirit and 954 litres of what appeared to be Indian Made Foreign Liquor from a rented house near Angamaly town and arrested two persons in this connection.

The arrested are Deneesh Joy, 32, of Thrissur, and wife Ashwathy, 30. The seized spirit and liquor were reportedly smuggled in from Tamil Nadu using a pick-up van. According to the police, the consignments came every week.

Cans and bottles filled with spirit and liquor were found inside the house. Labels to be put on liquor bottles were also seized. According to the police, Deneesh has claimed that he was a mere intermediary with no information about the whereabouts of the smuggled items.

The seizure was made following a tip-off given to the Angamaly police by the Thrissur Rural police.