GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police seize 14 kg of ganja, arrest 7 in Kochi

Published - August 01, 2024 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police seized nearly 14 kg of ganja and arrested seven persons in two separate cases on August 1 (Thursday).

In one incident, the Binanipuram police seized 6.50 kg of ganja and arrested six persons, including a woman. The gang was allegedly peddling the narcotic in the garb of online food delivery.

The arrested are Habeeb, 24, of Thrissur, Sulfath, 20, of Guruvayur, Amal Joseph, 28, of Kizhakkambalam, Sudhi Sabu, 24, and Sujith Sabu, 22, of Edathala, and Abu Thahir, 24, of Kunnamkulam. They were arrested on the basis of a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

The police team was busy inspecting a vehicle when a car sped away despite being asked to stop. According to the police, those in the car were seen anxiously looking back at the other vehicle. Following this, the police gave the car a chase and traced it to a house at Elookkara.

Ganja was recovered in the ensuing examination of the house. The police said the gang had been using the rented house for the past six months. The arrested were contract staff of a prominent food aggregator and used it as a cover for selling ganja, which was sourced from Kochi.

7 kg of ganja seized

In another case, Suhail Mandal, 30, of Murshidabad in West Bengal was arrested with 7 kg of ganja. A special team led by Perumbavoor Assistant Superintendent of Police made the arrest as part of the ongoing Operation Clean.

He used to allegedly source ganja from his friend in Odisha and brought it by train. He reportedly sold it for ₹20,000 per kg, mostly among migrant workers and youngsters. Though he tried to flee on spotting the police team, he was chased down. A search is on for the person who reportedly sold ganja to the arrested.

Related Topics

Kochi / narcotics & drug trafficking / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.