Police seek custody of rape accused

The Central police have filed a application in a local court for the custody of Martin Joseph, accused of restraining and raping a woman, who was allegedly his live-in partner at a flat in the city.

The police have sought seven days’ custody for further interrogation and evidence collection. The court is likely to consider the plea on Tuesday.

Martin remains in judicial custody after he was nabbed from Mundoor in Thrissur last week after a three-day-long intense manhunt conducted by a joint team of Kochi and Thrissur police commissionerates.

A similar case was also registered against him on a petition by another woman from Thrikkakara.

Police would have to undertake custodial interrogation as they look to verify whether there were more similar cases in which he was involved. Police are also looking at his financial means as he was found to have been leading a luxurious life. Two cars and a motorcycle were seized by the police in connection with the case in which three of his aides were also arrested for harbouring him..

The accused and the victim were allegedly in a live-in relation before the former turned abusive and raped her. He is also accused to have usurped ₹5 lakh from her allegedly for stock market dealings.

The woman reportedly endured the abuse for nearly a month before she managed to escape in March. She lodged a petition a month after on April 8. He had managed to flee the apartment in Thrikkakara where he had allegedly taken refuge forcibly just moments before the police raid earlier this month.

Police have booked a case under IPC sections 376 (rape), 344 (wrongful confinement for 10 days or more), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means or weapons) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC.