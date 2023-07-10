ADVERTISEMENT

Police secure custody of accused in Kudumbashree loan scam

July 10, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi City police probing the alleged loan fraud by forming fake Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups (NHGs) on Monday received four days’ custody of the two accused who were arrested and were in judicial custody in connection with the case.

Deepa Joy, 41, and Nisha Jagadeesh, 41, from Palluruthy, were arrested by a special team of the Mattancherry police earlier this month. More arrests are likely in the case which has since been taken up by the Opposition in the Kochi Corporation.

“The interrogation of the accused would help us understand whether more people were involved,” said K.R. Manoj, Assistant Commissioner, Mattancherry, who heads the investigation team.

The case was that the accused allegedly formed four fake Kudumbashree NHGs by forging documents and secured bank loans running into anywhere between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore from the Willingdon Island branch of a nationalised bank between last December and June this year.

The loans were allegedly taken on the pretext of various Kudumbashree initiatives. They allegedly forged the signatures and seals of the corporation councillor, Kudumbashree chairperson, secretary, and accountant.

The Palluruthy police registered the case last month based on a complaint lodged by Kochi Corporation councillor P.S. Viju.

The Corporation council had since then decided to write to the State government seeking a comprehensive probe into the alleged loan scam in West Kochi.

