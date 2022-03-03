Police say visuals of actor rape illegally accessed

Court seeks detailed report in sealed cover

The memory card in which the alleged rape of an actor was recorded was illegally accessed, while the card was in the custody of the Sessions Court, Ernakulam, according to the police.

The investigation officer in the case reported the issue to the Special Court considering the rape case on Thursday.

Special Judge Honey M. Varghese asked the investigation officer to submit a detailed report in a sealed cover on his statement that the visuals were illegally accessed.

Incidentally, the police had sought more time for completing further investigation it had launched following the revelations of a filmmaker that actor Dileep had invited him to see the alleged visuals of the rape.

The filmmaker had also alleged that the copy of the visual was leaked and it was available with someone residing in the United States.

The court, which considered the plea of the police for three more months to complete the further investigation in the case, expressed its displeasure on the report filed by the police in the court on Thursday.

The court noted that there were no details of the further investigation conducted so far in the case though a specific instruction was issued to the investigation officer in this regard earlier. The court had asked the police to complete the further investigation by March 1.

The court said it cannot decide on the time required for completing the further investigation as the police had not provided any details of the investigation conducted so far. The investigating officer failed to file a proper report before the court. Hence, it was necessary to get a report containing the details of the investigation held so far, the court noted.

The court posted the case for March 10.

The court also posted the contempt of court petition moved by actor Dileep against a TV channel and its editor for obtaining the views of the actor on the date.