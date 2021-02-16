Police rule out foul play in nun’s death

The cause of death of a middle-aged nun from St. Thomas Convent in Vazhakkala, who was found dead at a nearby quarry on Sunday evening, could be ascertained only after a chemical examination report was obtained, said the Thrikkakara police.

A post mortem examination done on Monday on the body of Sr. Jessina Thomas, 44, from Idukki, suggests that she had died due to drowning in the quarry. There were no external injuries suggesting foul play. Samples will be sent for examination at the regional chemical lab here to ascertain the cause of death. The body was handed over to her relatives on Monday, the police said.

They added that it had been confirmed that the nun was under treatment for psychological problems since 2011 and was under mental distress recently.

The DST Congregation to which the nun belonged released an official statement on Monday saying that the nun had begun showing psychological problems after she witnessed the death of another nun in a road accident in 2004. She also had shown suicidal tendencies on two occasions and her parents were called to the convents where she was staying.

She was undergoing treatment for mental health problems at a hospital in Kakkanad for the past 10 years.

The Joint Christian Council has sought a comprehensive probe into the nun’s death. Similar incidents had occurred in many convents in the past. The nun’s parents had said that she was normal when she telephoned them a day or two before the incident, said its president Felix Pulloden.

Teenager’s death

Meanwhile, the Maradu police have ruled out any foul play in the death of a 17-year-old girl who was found dead at her house in Maradu on Sunday.

A post mortem was conducted on Monday and all evidence pointed to suicide. This was backed by a suicide note she left behind and the fact that her room was locked from the inside.

People with suicidal tendencies or are in distress may contact Maitri at 0484-2540530 or Disha at 1056.