Police register POCSO case against Monson

20 October 2021 00:14 IST

Accused of sexually abusing minor girl on several occasions

Monson Mavunkal, who is in police custody for selling fake antiques, has now been booked under a case of sexually abusing an under-aged girl in 2019.

The Ernakulam North police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a complaint from a woman, who previously worked as a domestic help in Mr. Mavunkal’s residence in Kaloor, in the heart of Kochi. She alleged that he had sexually abused her daughter, at that time 17 years old, on several occasions.

Police sources said that the Crime Branch would investigate case, which was registered on the basis of a complaint received by the District Police Chief (City). It has been alleged that the mother of the girl was promised support for her daughter’s education, who was seeking to pursue studies after her Plus Two qualification. She was allegedly abused by Monson in different locations, including his residence at Kaloor. The complainant said that she was afraid to make a complaint earlier because of the power Monson appeared to wield with the authorities.

The police will also look into whether Monson has abused other minors during the past, when he passed for a dealer in antiques, drawing great attention from the public.