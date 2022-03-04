Police register four FIRs against Kochi tattooist

More complaints will be filed soon, says Instagram handle

More complaints will be filed soon, says Instagram handle

Two days after social media was taken by storm by a flurry of serious sexual assault allegations against a tattooist in the city, the Kochi city police received four complaints against the accused who remains at large.

This came as a big relief to the police after an 18-year-old, who was the first to share on social media her alleged sexual ordeal at the hands of the tattooist Sujeesh P.S., backed out from lodging a formal complaint. Though many more women came out on social media calling out the accused, the police failed to receive even a single complaint, forcing them to restrict the probe to a preliminary inquiry on Thursday.

“We have registered four separate FIRs – two each in Palarivattom and Cheranalloor stations – invoking non-bailable charges. The preliminary inquiry launched in Cheranalloor station will be converted into one of the FIRs. We are confident of nabbing the accused who is at large,” said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

The complaints were lodged at the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police T.U. Kuriakose (Law and Order).

Instagram posts

A popular Instagram handle that has been regularly updating the developments ever since the allegations surfaced posted that five petitions have been lodged for rape and sexual assault and that more complaints will be filed soon with the demand for immediate justice. “This is not yet another social media outrage. This is a movement. A movement by a large network of brave women who are tired and angry at the system, which has normalised sexual abuse against women. A system that has failed to guarantee our right to safe spaces,” the post raged.

“To the abusers/predators out there, your time is up. This is a movement and it will persist. We will not tolerate this anymore. You will be called out, accountability will be sought. We are here watching you,” added the post that was liked by 2,300 and was still counting.

A post by the 18-year-old on Wednesday that she was violated by the accused at his studio a week ago while tattooing on her lower back had opened the floodgates of similar allegations, some of them dating back three years. The studio has been remaining closed since then.