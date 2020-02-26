Police register FIR in fund misappropriation case

The Thrikkakara police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) on the alleged diversion of flood relief fund to accounts of ineligible persons.

The police have listed the names of Vishnu Prasad, a clerk at the Ernakulam Collectorate and M.M. Anwar, a local CPI (M)) leader, in the FIR.

While Prasad, say police, has committed a crime under the Prevention of Corruption Act and cheating, Anwar committed the crime of cheating. It was on a complaint by K. Chandrasekharan Nair, Deputy collector and Additional District Magistrate, that the FIR was lodged. A preliminary enquiry report, prepared by the officials of the district administration, has also been made available to the police.

The district administration had placed Mr. Prasad under suspension after the preliminary enquiry report found him involved in fraudulent deals. The two diverted the funds that were earmarked for the victims of 2018 flood through an account of Mr. Prasad at a cooperative bank in Ernakulam, the police said.

The statements of the complainant would be recorded on Thursday, the police said.