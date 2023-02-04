Police register FIR against suspended MCH staff

February 04, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

A day after the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, suspended an administrative assistant on the charge of forging a birth certificate for a baby delivered elsewhere, the police registered a case against him on Saturday.

Anilkumar of Ernakulam, a contract staff, was suspended after the medical superintendent received a tip-off and Health Minister Veena George ordered an emergency probe.

“We have filed a police complaint along with a report of the inquiry we conducted,” said the medical superintendent.

The police registered a first information report (FIR) against Anilkumar based on another complaint lodged by one Rahana, who works as an executive in a kiosk in the Kalamassery Municipality. According to the FIR, Anilkumar fabricated the birth certificate for a baby girl born to a couple outside the MCH and inserted it into the register handled by the petitioner without her knowledge on Wednesday. He also allegedly threatened the petitioner, the FIR said.

Anilkumar has been booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Meanwhile, the Congress staged a protest against the backdrop of the incident, on Saturday. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary B.A. Abdul Muthalib demanded a probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau into the incident. He said similar such incidents at the MCH should also be brought under the ambit of the probe.

Mr. Muthalib demanded that a probe be conducted by keeping away the medical superintendent and the entire office staff.