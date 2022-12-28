ADVERTISEMENT

Police register case on death of ship’s captain

December 28, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The vessel was on its way to the UAE from Singapore port

The Hindu Bureau

The Fort Kochi coastal police station has registered a case on the death of the captain, reportedly owing to illness, of a crude oil cargo ship off the Kavaratti island.

The deceased was identified as Salim Khan, 43, of Uttar Pradesh. He was the captain of the ship MT Wen Yao, a Panama-flagged crude oil cargo vessel. His death was reported at the coastal police station on Tuesday around 11.15 a.m.

The vessel was on its way to the UAE from Singapore port. It has since then reached Kochi where the body was to be taken to the General Hospital after inquest.

