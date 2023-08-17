Police register case for alleged attempt to break into ATM

August 17, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central police have registered a case for an alleged attempt to break into an ATM of the State Bank of India (SBI) on the first floor of Lalan Tower near High Court on Banerji Road here.

The suspect or suspects remain unidentified as yet. The attempt came to notice when a team from the bank had gone to load cash into the machine on Wednesday afternoon.

The chest door lock and dial pad were found broken and damaged following which SBI Banerji Road branch officials lodged a complaint with the police. According to the bank officials, it was a clear attempt at theft and the machine was not in a usable condition.

The alleged attempt was suspected to have taken place between Tuesday 9 p.m. and Wednesday 11.45 a.m.

“We have asked the bank authorities for the CCTV footage from inside the ATM kiosk. Only then could we make an accurate estimate of the timing of the attempt,” said police sources.

The police have registered the case under IPC Section 380 (theft in dwelling house).

