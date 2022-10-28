Police register case against 10 persons for injuring Cusat security guard

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 28, 2022 19:46 IST

The Kalamassery police have registered a case against 10 persons on a complaint lodged by the Registrar of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) in connection with a melee that left a security officer with a fractured hand on Monday.

The police recorded the statement of the security officer, Soman, on Friday. The accused, identifiable on sight, have been charged under Section 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, said the police.

According to Mr. Soman, a group of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists attempted to barge into the university office on Monday. “Though it was a holiday, the Vice Chancellor and the Pro-Vice Chancellor were in the office in the morning. Soon after they left, a group of SFI activists tried to force their way into the office. The security officers tried to keep them outside by shutting the grill leading to the corridor in front of the office. They tried to force open the grill, and I got injured in the melee,” he said.

