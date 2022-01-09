Police recover money lost by youth through Internet fraud

Scamsters gain control of customer’s account through malware app

A youngster, who rang up a number he found on browsing for a bank’s customer care in the Internet lost ₹70,000, but timely intervention by the Ernakulam rural cyber police led to his money being recovered.

The youngster from Kizhakkambalam is an account holder with a prominent bank. He browsed for the bank’s customer care centre in the bank to complain about a failed transaction. However, the number thrown up by the Internet was allegedly being run by some scamsters who feigned as bank authorities.

The youngster downloaded an app at their instance following which his mobile phone was taken over by the imposters, giving them access to all the vital information.

Eventually, he lost ₹70,000 from his credit card. Following this, he petitioned District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik, who in turn, formed a special squad of cyber police.

The investigators found that the imposters had bought a laptop and mobile phone from an online portal using the swindled money. The police were able to freeze the transaction and took measures to credit the amount back to the youngster’s account.

“People should be careful about browsing for contact numbers on Internet as they may fall prey to scamsters,” said Mr. Karthik.

A team led by inspector M.B. Latheef, sub inspector M. J. Shajo, civil police officers Vikas Mani, P. A. Rafeek, and Jery Kuriakose probed the case.