Police recover machete allegedly used in double murder at Muvattupuzha

November 11, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Muvattupuzha police on Saturday recovered the machete reportedly used in the double murder at Adooparambu, Companypady, near Muvattupuzha on November 5.

The weapon was recovered during the course of evidence collection with the prime accused in the case, Gopal Malik, 22, of Odisha. He had buried the weapon in a bush alongside a transformer near the crime scene, the police said.

The evidence collection was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammed Riyas and Inspector P.M. Baiju. Malik was brought from Odisha to Muvattupuzha on Friday. He was traced to Odisha and detained there with the help of the local police last Tuesday.

He was accused of murdering his co-workers, Deepasankar, 40, and Mohanto, 37, both from Assam. The victims were found with their throats slit in a room near a sawmill where they were working, on November 5. The accused had fled to Odisha by train after allegedly committing the crime.

