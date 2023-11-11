HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police recover machete allegedly used in double murder at Muvattupuzha

November 11, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Muvattupuzha police on Saturday recovered the machete reportedly used in the double murder at Adooparambu, Companypady, near Muvattupuzha on November 5.

The weapon was recovered during the course of evidence collection with the prime accused in the case, Gopal Malik, 22, of Odisha. He had buried the weapon in a bush alongside a transformer near the crime scene, the police said.

The evidence collection was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammed Riyas and Inspector P.M. Baiju. Malik was brought from Odisha to Muvattupuzha on Friday. He was traced to Odisha and detained there with the help of the local police last Tuesday.

He was accused of murdering his co-workers, Deepasankar, 40, and Mohanto, 37, both from Assam. The victims were found with their throats slit in a room near a sawmill where they were working, on November 5. The accused had fled to Odisha by train after allegedly committing the crime.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.