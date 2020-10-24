Police record statements of medical college hospital staff

Probe into alleged medical negligence

The Kalamassery police on Friday took the statements of staff members of Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, as part of their inquiry into cases of alleged medical negligence at the hospital.

The inquiry was initiated into the death of C.K. Haris, and the statements of doctors on duty then were collected. The family of the deceased had filed a complaint with the police on Monday, alleging medical negligence in his death, after an audio clip sent out by a nursing officer at the hospital suggested that Haris’ ventilator tube had not been placed properly.

The families of two other deceased COVID-19 patients, Jameela and Byhakki, had also filed similar complaints of medical negligence. They are also being probed simultaneously, the Kalamassery police said.

The statement of Dr. Najma Salim, a junior doctor, who had said that the contents of the audio clip could have been true, will also be taken on Friday, they added.